Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 447,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Axonics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Axonics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axonics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other Axonics news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

