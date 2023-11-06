Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 397,432 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,432 shares during the period. Livent accounts for approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Livent worth $26,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Livent by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,879,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth $31,994,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,346,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Insider Activity at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. 534,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

