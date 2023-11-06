Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $27.08 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,789 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $27,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 51.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,991. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.