Legacy Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 31,180 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

