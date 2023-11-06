Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $30.51 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Belden worth $30,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.25. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.24%.

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.