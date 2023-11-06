Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology makes up approximately 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.35% of Carpenter Technology worth $36,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,917. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $84,663.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

