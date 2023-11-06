Legacy Financial Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,161 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

