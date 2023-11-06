Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 946 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 3.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

