Allen Holding Inc. NY Invests $241,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Coinbase Global comprises about 0.0% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 298.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,477 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $5,760,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.30. 1,827,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,629,869. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

