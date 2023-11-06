Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DV traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.
Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DV
About DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleVerify
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.