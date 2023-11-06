Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify makes up 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DV traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. The company had a trading volume of 35,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.03. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 12,419,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $403,648,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,405,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,178,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $313,446.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,101,732.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,017,965 shares of company stock valued at $812,781,704 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DV

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.