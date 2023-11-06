JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 818 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

