Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $185.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Raymond James raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

