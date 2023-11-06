DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 3885846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,444 shares of company stock valued at $15,895,321. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

