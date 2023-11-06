Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.18. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 6,740,100 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $970,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,134.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 6.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

