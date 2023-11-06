Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.83. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 915 shares.

The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBU shares. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $27.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 27,286,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,650,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 114,754 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after purchasing an additional 238,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 761.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

