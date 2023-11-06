Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $20.83. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 116,649 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.09.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

