Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.44. Approximately 77,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,259,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 1,209,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $8,836,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,269,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 677,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

