GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 347,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,560,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GrafTech International by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 152,298 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.39.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.