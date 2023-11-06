Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genpact worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Genpact Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.22. 34,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,879. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.