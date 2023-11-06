Jensen Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of AON by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.43 and a 200 day moving average of $326.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $278.73 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.