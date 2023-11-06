Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 139,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

