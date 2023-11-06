Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Intuit worth $500,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $497.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $523.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.81. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.48 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

