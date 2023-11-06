Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

