Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $702,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

