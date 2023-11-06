Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $335.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.49.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

