Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Purchased by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1,339.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,556.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Dwight Eric Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,556.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

