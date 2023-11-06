Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 364 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
ServiceNow stock opened at $607.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
