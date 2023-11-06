Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 364 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $607.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.25 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

