iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 10.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

