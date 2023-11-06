BHK Investment Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $122.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

