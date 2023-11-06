Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $107.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

