Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 168,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after buying an additional 115,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.4 %
FELE opened at $87.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $107.36.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Electric
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Smooth sailing ahead for cruise liners?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Investing in AI? How about AI for investing
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Pinterest surges 27%, best weekly gain in over a year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.