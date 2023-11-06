Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Cut by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $191.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

