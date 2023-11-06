iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,071,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,927,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $135.11 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

