McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSV stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.