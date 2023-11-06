McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $27.22 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock valued at $788,351 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

