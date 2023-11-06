McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,919,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,708,000. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 188.5% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 815,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 251.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 697,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 498,700 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

