Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

VMC stock opened at $208.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

