164,257 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

