McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,833,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 132.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,738 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $69.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

