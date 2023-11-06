Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 13.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned 24.92% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $65,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

