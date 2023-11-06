Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

