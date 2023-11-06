Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Acquires 685 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 5.2% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $65.25.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

