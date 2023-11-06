Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 348,718 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Yelp worth $76,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,247 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100,668 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.59.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.96 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $119,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 279,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,221 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

