Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,540 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.70% of Inter Parfums worth $73,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

