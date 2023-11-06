Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Stephens began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $188.48 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.84 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

