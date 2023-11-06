D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $207,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
DHI opened at $118.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
