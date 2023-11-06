D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 528,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $207,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $118.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

