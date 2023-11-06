Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,531,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 392,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Medtronic worth $311,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Shares of MDT opened at $73.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

