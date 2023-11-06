Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,945 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.89% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $367,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,875,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

