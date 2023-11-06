Earnest Partners LLC Buys 5,125 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $35,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after buying an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $443.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.