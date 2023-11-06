Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 462,176 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,176 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Schneider National worth $39,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth $25,894,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 268.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,383,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.1 %

SNDR opened at $22.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

