Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $41,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 85,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

